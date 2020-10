The Longview Lobos got a big district win on the road Friday knocking off rival John Tyler 61-46. Eighth-ranked Center flexed its muscle beating Chapel Hill 85-44. T.K. Gorman was no match for No. 4 ranked All Saints. The Trojans won the crosstown showdown 42-27. Also, the Tyler Junior College men remain undefeated as they defeated Lee College at home 91-74.

Watch the video to see the highlights.