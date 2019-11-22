Freshman Rode leads Liberty past Morgan State 89-48

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Freshman Kyle Rode came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points and Liberty dispatched Morgan State 89-48 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.

Rode sank 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the unbeaten Flames (6-0). He added a team-high five rebounds and two steals. Scottie James hit 9 of 12 free throws and scored 15, while Elijah Cuffee scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Isaiah Burke led the Bears (3-3) with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Troy Baxter Jr. grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go with eight points. Morgan State shot just 29% percent overall, including 16% from distance (3 of 19).

Liberty shot 54.5% from the floor and nailed 47 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 17).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories