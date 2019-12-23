Freeman propels UCSB past Merrimack 68-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Matt Freeman tossed in a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 68-50 victory over Merrimack on Sunday.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Gauchos (9-4), who led 33-18 at halftime and were never threatened after intermission. Robinson Idehen pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. UCSB shot 50% from the floor and won the rebound battle 37-25.

Jaleel Lord topped the Warriors (6-6) with 10 points, but he made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Merrimack shot 35% overall but just 24% from distance (6 of 25).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories