Freeman-Liberty carries Valparaiso over Grand Canyon 78-74

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points and Daniel Sackey made two free throws with 10 seconds left to play as Valparaiso held off Grand Canyon 78-74 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

Nick Robinson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (4-1), Daniel Sackey added 12 points and six boards. Donovan Clay scored 10.

Carlos Johnson finished with a season-high 27 points for the Antelopes (2-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Lorenzo Jenkins scored 12, while Alessandro Lever grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with nine points.

Valparaiso shot just 39 percent from the floor but sank 11 of 30 from 3-point range (37%). The Crusaders also made 21 of 26 free throws. Grand Canyon shot 52 percent from the floor, including 45.5% from distance (10 of 22), but was held to 4-of-6 shooting at the foul line.

