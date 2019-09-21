France center Fofana ruled out of Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP)France center Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a thigh injury.

Fofana sustained the injury in a warmup win over Italy last month.

The French Rugby Federation said 21-year-old Pierre-Louis Barassi will come into the squad as a replacement.

France began its Pool C campaign at the World Cup in Japan with a 23-21 win over Argentina on Saturday.

England, Tonga and the United States are the other teams in Pool C.

—

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports