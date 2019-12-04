Fowler leads Sac State past California Merced 72-36

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Bryce Fowler came off the bench to score 13 points and hand out five assists and Sacramento State rolled to a 72-36 victory over NAIA Division-II-member California Merced on Tuesday night.

Osi Nwachukwu added 12 points and five rebounds for the Hornets (4-1), who won the rebound battle 40-29. Twelve different players scored for Sac State, which shot 52% from the floor and hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Seth Cobb and Raphael Durr both scored eight points to top the Golden Bobcats. Durr made just 3 of 13 shots and missed all five of his 3-pointers as California Merced shot 25.5% from the floor and missed 17 of 22 from distance.

