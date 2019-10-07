Four named STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) – The power conferences in the FCS strike back.

Montana’s Dalton Sneed, Sam Houston State’s Royce See, Missouri State’s Brendan Withrow and New Hampshire’s Oleh Manzyk were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 6 games ending Oct. 5.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dalton Sneed, Montana, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 216, Scottsdale, Arizona

This is the third straight week Sneed has been named Big Sky offensive player of the week. He’s added national honors after setting a career high with 464 yards of total offense and accounting for four touchdowns as Montana rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat Idaho State 59-20. In the Grizzlies’ 100th Homecoming game, Sneed finished 26 of 41 for 397 yards and two TDs with 67 yards and two more scores on 16 carries.

Honorable Mention: Jadakis Bonds, Hampton; Aqeel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M; Jordan Hoy, QB, Lamar; Jah-Maine Martin, RB, North Carolina A&T; Tyrece Nick, QB, South Carolina State; Taeyler Porter, RB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Jerreth Sterns, WR, Houston Baptist; Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton; Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State; Devin Wynn, RB, Furman

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Royce See, Sam Houston State, LB, Sr., 6-0, 210, Shepherd, Texas

See filled the box score as Sam Houston beat rival Stephen F. Austin 31-20 for the ninth straight year in the “Battle of the Piney Woods.” He tied for the team high with nine tackles, including one for loss, had three takeaways (two interceptions and one fumble recovery) and forced a fumble. His fourth-quarter fumble recovery was at the SFA 19, which the Bearkats turned into a touchdown to extend their 24-20 lead.

Honorable Mention: Ty Boeck, LB, Chattanooga; Daivon Ellison, DB, Duquesne; Kyin Howard, LB, North Carolina A&T; Maurice Jackson, DE, Richmond; Cassius Johnson, DB, San Diego; Truman Jones, DE, Harvard; Greg Liggs Jr., DB, Elon; Deandre McCarthy, LB, Grambling State; Cory McKoy, CB, McNeese; Forrest Rhyne, LB, Villanova; Donnell Rodgers, LB, North Dakota; Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa; George Tarlas, DE, Weber State; Jack Traynor, LB, Dartmouth; T.J. Warren, DB, Murray State; Nick Wheeler, DE, Colgate; Keith Woetzel, LB, Lehigh

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brendan Withrow, Missouri State, P, R-Sr., 6-0, 204, Imperial, Missouri

Withrow set his school’s single-game punting record, averaging 51.6 yards on seven attempts in Missouri State’s 37-31, triple-overtime win at Western Illinois in the MVFC. He had four punts of at least 50 yards, matching his career long with a 70-yarder. His 56-yarder in the final minute of a tie game was downed at the WIU 1.

Honorable Mention: Luis Aguilar, PK, Northern Arizona; Jack Colquhoun, P, Southern Illinois; Khalil Dawsey, DB/ST, Harvard; Ian Holder, WR/KR, Morehead State; Jake Larson, PK, Richmond; Jonny Messina, PK, Stetson

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Oleh Manzyk, New Hampshire, LB, Fr., 6-1, 205, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Manzyk was a key part of UNH’s dominating defensive effort in a 26-10 victory over Elon in CAA Football. He tallied eight tackles (five) and three sacks – both career highs – and returned his first career interception 55 yards for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 13-3 lead in the first quarter. The trio of sacks went for 15 yards in losses.

Honorable Mention: Nikko Duffey, RB, Alcorn State: Alex Felkins, PK, Columbia; Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga; Metrius Fleming, DB/KR, Tennessee Tech; Todd Hill, LB, Duquesne; Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State; Davius Richard, QB, North Carolina Central; Nick Romano, RB/KR, Idaho; C.J. Siegel, DB, North Dakota