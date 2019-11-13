Forrest lifts Appalachian St. past East Carolina 68-62

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Justin Forrest had 22 points as Appalachian State topped East Carolina 68-62 on Tuesday night.

Forrest shot 10 for 11 from the line, all in the second half when the Mountaineers were 17 of 21.Nine of their last 11 points in the final 3:07 came from the line. They were 3 of 7 in the first half but went 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Adrian Delph had 19 points, 14 in the first half, for Appalachian State (2-1).

Seth LeDay had 20 points for the Pirates (1-2). Brandon Suggs added 12 points. Jayden Gardner had 11 points.

Appalachian State plays Montana State on Friday. East Carolina matches up against Liberty at home on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com