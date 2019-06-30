Former UT star Kevin Durant is reportedly heading to the Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (KETK) – NBA free agency officially started on Sunday and the biggest available agent has reportedly already made up his mind.

Former Longhorn star Kevin Durant is heading to the Brooklyn Nets on a max deal of $164 million over years, according to an ESPN report.

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant has spent the last three years at the Golden State Warriors, winning two championships and two Finals MVP awards.

He will more than likely miss the first year of his contract due to a torn Achilles that he suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals in Toronto.

The Nets are also expected to sign Kyrie Irving and Deandre Jordan, according to the same report.