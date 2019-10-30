Former TJC Tennis coach honored by City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (USTA RBC Pro Challenge) – If one were to ask a name synonymous with tennis and the city of Tyler, John Peterson would top the list.

Coach Peterson was at the helm of the Tyler Junior College tennis program for over 2 decades, bringing national attention and top players from across the world to Tyler.

His teams captured 25 national championships in 24 years.

Tuesday, the city of Tyler issued a proclamation naming the day “John Peterson Day” with an official signed proclamation from Mayor Martin Heines. City Councilman Linda Sellers read the proclamation to the gathered crowd of tennis fans, Tyler Junior College supporters, and professional tennis players playing in the USTA Pro Circuit’s RBC Pro Challenge happening at Tyler Athletic and Swim Club this week.

“Having had the chance to play for him, coach alongside him, and then have him as a mentor after taking his place at TJC, all sides of John have shown me what tennis means to him, and more so, what he means to tennis. Rarely does some come close to competing with his level of enthusiasm for our sport. TJC Tennis and tennis in Tyler have been forever impacted by Coach Peterson, as have I,” said Dash Connell, TJC Men’s and Women’s Head Coach.

“He has been invaluable to not only TJC tennis, but the entire Tyler community, uniting us around the sport he loves.”

Coach Connell added personal remarks after the official proclamation about what John Peterson is like on and off the court and his unending drive to spread his love of tennis. Connell played for Peterson from 2001-2003 and coached under him from 2009-2011 as Peterson’s Assistant Coach.

“John is everything that is good about the sport of tennis. I have always loved and admired his desire to grow the sport, and he is constantly looking for ways to introduce the sport to those who typically wouldn’t have a chance to participate,” remarked Dr. Tim Drain, Assistant Vice President Athletics and Student Life for Tyler Junior College.

“I am so thankful that he and his wife Dorothy choose Tyler and Tyler Junior College to call home for the last 32 years, and I know I speak for many colleagues and former players in congratulating Coach John Peterson on this well-deserved honor.”

Coach John Peterson began his tenure in Tyler in 1987, and his teams have experienced great success throughout the years.

His men’s tennis teams have won twelve national championships, and his women’s tennis teams have thirteen national championships, including winning the title the last two years. In his 24 years at TJC, Coach Peterson’s overall men’s tennis record is 394-101 and his women’s teams are 434-88.

He retired from Tyler Junior College in August of 2011.