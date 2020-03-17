Former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19

BROOKLYN (KETK) Four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the four is former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

The total of NBA players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 is up to seven.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers.

The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.