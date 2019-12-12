Former soccer players convicted of sexual assault in Spain

MADRID (AP)Three former players of a fourth-division soccer club in Spain were convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Former Arandina players Carlos Cuadrado, Victor Rodriguez and Raul Calvo were sentenced to 38 years in prison. It wasn’t clear if the players – who denied wrongdoing – would appeal the ruling.

The three were found guilty of assaulting the girl at a rented apartment in 2017. They said they did not have sexual relations with the girl and did not know she was 15 at the time.

