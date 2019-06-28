Former Central Heights star headed to MLB Futures game

Former Nacogdoches Central Heights star and current Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has been selected to go to the MLB Futures All-Star game.

The game will be held July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, which will host the MLB All-Star Game two days later.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET), and the game will be televised live on MLB Network and streamed online at MLB.com.

Rodriguez was a first-round pick last year for the Orioles and has been named as their No. 1 prospect overall.

He has a 7-1 record with a 2.21 ERA. He has an astounding 78 strikeouts over just 57 innings.

Rodriguez is the first Oriole to make it to the Futures Game in the past five years.