Breaking News
Shots fired at Dallas vigil for victim of overnight Greenville shooting

Former Marshall, MLB pitcher gives $1M for college ballpark

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school’s new baseball stadium.

News outlets report Rick Reed’s contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.

Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.

The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories