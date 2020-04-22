Former Gilmer Buckeye, Blake Lynch continues to overcome obstacles as he awaits the NFL Draft

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – On paper, Blake Lynch is classified as a linebacker, but when watching him play, it’s probably more accurate to just call him a football player.

It’s a trait, many NFL teams are taking notice of when they meet with the former Gilmer Buckeye.

“They know I’ve played five different positions in college and I’ve done a pretty good job at each one of those,” said Lynch. “They like my upside they like my athletic ability and they know I can bring athleticism to the team and work ethic.”

As a linebacker, Lynch has incredible range and feels like he can help any NFL defense against the pass, but like many other prospects, he’s been limited in showcasing his abilities, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I think I’m at a disadvantage like other guys in my predicament is in a disadvantage because unfortunately, I didn’t go to the combine and then I didn’t have a pro day so it’s kind of hard for teams to get their eye on me you know in person,” said Lynch. “But at the end of the day I’m just ready for the opportunity, scouts they watch the tape and the eye in the sky don’t lie.”

As Lynch continues to work out and to prove himself to NFL teams his former Baylor teammate and fellow East Texan JaMycal Hasty talked about how these teams would be making a mistake if they skipped out on this Gilmer Buckeye.

“Crazy athleticism, you know, crazy work ethic,” said Hasty who played running back at Longview and Baylor. “He loves the game so I definitely wouldn’t expect for nothing less than for him to be on a team.”

“I support them as well you know everybody throughout East Texas,” said Lynch. “I just appreciate the support they’re giving me and I’m just really ready to showcase it and put on for East Texas.”

He’s been battled tested in Gilmer and in Waco and has always answered the bell.

Now he waits to see if an NFL team will take a chance, and call his name.

