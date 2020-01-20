Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ after being hit by drunk driver

DALLAS, TX – MARCH 01: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center on March 1, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (KETK) – Former Dallas Maverick and Houston Rocket player Chandler Parsons suffered potentially career-ending injuries after being in a car accident caused by a drunk driver last week.

Morgan & Morgan, a law firm that represents him, released a statement on Monday saying he “suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum.”

The statement said that the driver, who is not identified, caused a three-car crash after passing out behind the wheel. The wreck occurred at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15.

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.” Statement from Morgan & Morgan

Parsons was drafted by the Houston Rockets back in 2011 before signing a $46 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in 2014.

Over his three-year tenure with the Mavericks, he began suffering from what would become recurring knee injuries.

In July 2016, Parsons then signed a nearly $100 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. But over the next four years, he would only appear in 100 games.

In the summer of 2019, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

Over the course of his career, he has averaged 12.8 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.