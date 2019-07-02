Former Dallas Cowboys QB shot in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina police say former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital from being shot in a domestic dispute.

Concord Police said in a news release they think Wright got into an altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend showed up to drop off his daughter. Police say they were called to a home Monday when an argument followed and shots were fired.

News outlets report Wright is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

Concord Police have a warrant out for William Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wright began his college football career at South Carolina in 1995. He later played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1999), Dallas Cowboys (2000-01), Baltimore Ravens (2002-05), Cincinnati Bengals (2006) and New York Giants (2007).

Wright was a backup to Troy Aikman late in the 2000 season. He played in the final three games when Aikman was injured, including starting the last two.

In 2001, Wright became the backup to Quincy Carter. He played in four games before injuring his knee.