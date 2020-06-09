Former Bishop Gorman quarterback, Jake Smith, leaves A&M for QB competition at Lamar

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Bishop Gorman quarterback, Jake Smith, dreamed of playing football for Texas A&M, but after a season as a preferred walk-on, he decided to go elsewhere.

Leaving College Station wasn’t easy for Smith, but he says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity offered in Beaumont.

“I did grow up an Aggie and maroon runs in my family and it was a tough decision for me to leave, but I figured I have time to be an Aggie, I don’t always have this time that I have an opportunity to play football,” said Smith.

He also has the chance to play alongside his former high school head coach, Coby Gipson, who like Jake, just joined the Lamar staff earlier this year.

“You can just tell that throwing the ball around, he’s still got a pretty strong arm so he’s going to go compete for our quarterback position and it’s great to have somebody from Tyler, Texas with me in Beaumont,” said Gipson, who now serves as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for Lamar.

On Tuesday afternoon, as the East Texas sun beat down on the Gorman campus, Smith got a chance to work with his former Q.B. coach, and current Crusaders head coach, Brady McCoy, as he prepares for that quarterback battle.

“Working with him, his eagerness to learn and eagerness to get better, that’s always something you want as a coach you want to be around that type of guy,” said McCoy.

“I’m looking forward to the competition, I mean this is the time when you have to find an edge against your competitor,” said Smith.

Wearing the maroon and white was a dream come true, but it could never replace Smith’s desire to lead a huddle once again.

“I missed being on the field with those guys, I missed having that brotherhood with my teammates and be able to fight with the ones beside me,” said Smith. “I just felt like I kind of lost that last year and didn’t have a chance to ever experience that feeling.”

If all goes to plan, Smith will be leading the Cardinals in the season opener, against Mississippi College.