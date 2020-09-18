Winona decides to cancel tonight’s football against Alto

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday night, Winona ISD announced the cancelation of Friday nights football game against Alto.

Although not specifically COVID-19 related, Winona ISD said in a statement: “The goal is to ensure that our students continue to stay safe and healthy.”

Home tickets for this game can be exchanged for the next home game on 10/2 vs Quitman or refunded at Winona High School.

Alto also followed with a statement Friday morning saying that Alto ISD follows all state and local protocols, expectations, and policies in regards to the safety of our students, staff, and community during their current situation.

To get a refund from Alto’s game you can visit their administration building.