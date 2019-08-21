WATCH: Patrick Mahomes goes Head & Shoulders against Steelers legend, Polamalu

Head & Shoulders has been the official shampoo sponsor of the NFL for over 10 years.

Now it’s tackling one of the oldest cliches in football that “offense wins games, but defense wins championships.”

The brand is honoring the NFL’s 100th season by settling the debate. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and MVP, Patrick Mahomes and NFL legend and iconic hair ambassador, Troy Polamalu were called upon to defend each side.

Defending the offense side on and off the field, Mahomes believes he can get the job done.

“I’ve always been a fan of Head & Shoulders. I use the shampoo daily and grew up watching the brand work with some real NFL legends,” Mahomes said. “I’m one hundred percent team offense! If my squad can attack defenses and score points like Head & Shoulders attacks flakes, I’m confident in our ability to win games this season.”

Team defense is led by Troy Polamalu who was excited to settle the debate.

“I’m honored to show Patrick the ropes of working with Head & Shoulders, and always eager to talk about football,” shares Polamalu. “But I’m also here to remind the newbie that despite the NFL’s new offensive movement, whether it be on the field or for your hair and scalp, defense wins championships.”