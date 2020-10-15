SFA football coach Colby Carthel tests positive for COVID-19

Silver Star Nation Interactive is a place for Dallas Cowboys fans to get their questions answered. Join Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola every Tuesday at 3pm. Use the hashtag #AskMickey to join the conversation.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After Dak Prescott’s season ended on a gruesome ankle injury, his running mate for all five of their seasons with the Dallas Cowboys had a hard time getting through the post-game interview.