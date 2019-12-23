Flyers look to keep things rolling vs. Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers will be searching for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the New York Rangers on Monday.

The Flyers won their third in a row with a hard-fought 5-4 shootout victory at Ottawa on Saturday.

Though it wasn’t one of their prettiest games, the Flyers still found a way to win, thanks in large part to a pair of goals from James van Riemsdyk.

“We just didn’t execute at a good enough level early on,” van Riemsdyk told reporters. “I think we weren’t as dialed in as we should have been, but we were able to find a way to get the two points, which is all that counts, but definitely not one of our better games.”

This was the second straight game van Riemsdyk scored two goals.

Backup goaltender Brian Elliott made 30 saves and Sean Couturier recorded the game-winner in the shootout as the Flyers picked up their 20th win of the season. Compiling another two points with a depleted roster was the ultimate goal, even if it wasn’t picturesque.

“Getting that extra point is huge,” Couturier said after the Flyers won without the likes of Scott Laughton, Michael Raffl, Nolan Patrick and Matt Niskanen. “I don’t think we played that well, (but) we grinded it out and found a way to come out with two points. That’s huge.”

This will actually be the first game between the Flyers and Rangers this season.

New York enters this matchup with some positive momentum following a strong 5-1 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Chris Kreider scored two goals while Mika Zibanejad added one goal and one assist as the Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak. It was Kreider’s first multi-goal game of the season and he extended his point streak to three in a row.

“Kreider has elevated his game for sure,” Rangers head coach David Quinn said.

“If we can continue to do that and be hard to play against, especially down low in front of net, we will have success,” Kreider told reporters. “We’re building more of an identity as a group.”

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden each scored once for the Rangers and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t heavily tested with 19 saves.

Despite the five-goal outburst, the Rangers went 0-for-5 on the power play, their fourth straight game without a power-play goal.

Unlike the previous three games, all losses, the Rangers started strong and mostly eliminated costly penalties and mistakes.

“We did a lot of good things,” Lundqvist said. “We had a good start and our focus was better.”

The Rangers built a quick 2-0 lead before the Ducks got within 2-1 at the halfway point of the first period. But the Rangers put Anaheim away with three more goals, one in each period. Starting fast in Philadelphia will surely be discussed in the Rangers’ game-planning.

“I like the pace of our game,” Quinn said. “We weren’t slowed down. We had to set the tone. And we were shooting pucks, that was helpful.”

