Flyers host Coyotes seeking sixth straight win

The surging Philadelphia Flyers look to extend their season-high win streak to six games on Thursday when they continue their three-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes.

Philadelphia, which has outscored the opposition by a 21-8 margin in the past five contests, also carries an 11-game home point streak (7-0-4) into Thursday’s tilt.

“Everyone is going right now,” Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny said after scoring a goal and setting up another in Tuesday’s 6-1 romp over Toronto.

“Everyone has found their legs. Even if one line is down for a bit, the next one picks them up and we just cycle through and keep on going.”

Offseason acquisition Kevin Hayes has rebounded from a sluggish start by collecting points in four straight games (two goals, two assists) and seven of his past eight (four goals, three assists).

“Everyone has a lot of faith in each other,” the 27-year-old Hayes said. “It’s probably the tightest team I’ve ever played with. Our leaders lead from the front, and it’s easy to follow. It’s a lot of fun to be on the ice, it’s a lot of fun to go to battle every night, and even if the other team scores, we’re not really panicked. And it shows.”

Hayes has just 14 points on the season for the Flyers, who flourish when he finds the scoresheet. The team sports a 9-2-1 record when Hayes records a point.

The rookies also have stepped up for Philadelphia, with Joel Farabee riding a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists) and Philippe Myers picking up three assists in one period on Tuesday.

Fellow blue-liner Shayne Gostisbehere has two goals in his past three games after serving as a healthy scratch in his previous three. The 26-year-old scored the overtime winner on Nov. 8, 2018, to help the Flyers complete a season sweep of the Coyotes.

Although Philadelphia has a 9-1-4 record at Wells Fargo Center, Arizona has made itself comfortable on the road with a 9-3-3 mark — including a 7-1-2 run in its past 10.

Carl Soderberg padded those numbers with a season-high three-point performance (one goal, two assists) on Tuesday as the Coyotes began their four-game trek with a 4-2 victory over Columbus.

“We don’t really know. I think we simplify our game maybe a little bit and maybe that’s the reason,” the 34-year-old Swede told The Athletic of his team’s success on the road.

Christian Fischer also tallied on Tuesday, marking the fourth time he has scored in his past two games at Nationwide Arena.

“It was a really solid road game when you think of it,” the 22-year-old said. “All three periods I thought we did a really good job, a couple big PK’s there in the third. A good road win.

“Things got mucky, but we stuck with it.”

