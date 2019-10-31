Florida State, Alabama set home-and-home football series

Breaking News
by: By The Associated Press

Florida State and Alabama are set to play a home-and-home series in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The schools announced the games on Thursday. The Seminoles will host Alabama on Aug. 30, 2025 in their first meeting in Tallahassee. The Crimson Tide hosts the second game on Sept. 19, 2026.

The two teams last met in 2017, playing the first college game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama will play two Power 5 nonconference opponents in each of those seasons, also facing Wisconsin in 2025 and West Virginia in 2026.

Florida State will also play Notre Dame in 2026.

Tide coach Nick Saban says these kinds of games are ”good for both our program and our fans.”

