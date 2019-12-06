Fitts leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) past N. Illinois 61-49

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Malik Fitts had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to a 61-49 win over Northern Illinois on Thursday night, the Gaels’ eighth straight victory.

Fitts shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Tanner Krebs had 14 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary’s (9-1). Jordan Ford added 12 points. Kristers Zoriks had 10 points for the hosts.

Eugene German had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Lacey James added seven rebounds.

Saint Mary’s faces Dayton on Sunday. Northern Illinois plays UC Davis on the road on Saturday.

