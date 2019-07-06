First Tee set to build a new golf learning facility in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday morning, the First Tee of Greater Tyler will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at Woldert Park (Corner of West 32nd Street and North Broadway), as they begin construction on a new learning facility.

The First Tee is a national program, based around growing love for the game of golf with younger people, as well as teaching them life skills.

This new facility will have a limited driving range, putting green and chipping with even more additions in the future.

The first tee of greater Tyler is based at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard, and by adding another facility in north tyler, they will be able to reach even more kids in the area.

“Through our generous donors and charitable foundation, we’ve been able to receive funding to get this started and it’s going to be a two-year phase development to get it to where it fully needs to be,” said program director Christian Sarran. “But we’re going to be hoping to start this fall in October with full programming.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 8:00 a.m. on Monday and the public is welcome to attend.