First games of new FCS coaches

(Stats Perform) – Mercer’s Drew Cronic will become the fourth new FCS coach to debut on Saturday.

The first game or potential first game of the 15 new coaches:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Doc Gamble, Feb. 27 vs. at Southern

Austin Peay: interim Marquase Lovings, 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas on Aug. 29 in Montgomery, Alabama

Cal Poly: Beau Baldwin, spring semester TBA

Eastern Kentucky: Walt Wells, 59-0 loss at Marshall on Sept. 5

Gardner-Webb: Tre Lamb, November or spring semester TBA

Howard: Larry Scott, spring semester TBA

Jackson State: Deion Sanders, Feb. 21 vs. Edward Waters

Lamar: Blane Morgan, Feb. 27 vs. Northwestern State

McNeese: Frank Wilson, Feb. 27 vs. UIW

Mercer: Drew Cronic, Oct. 10 at Jacksonville State

Missouri State: Bobby Petrino, 48-0 loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 5

Murray State: Dean Hood, spring semester TBA

Northern Colorado: Ed McCaffrey, spring semester TBA

Wagner: Tom Masella, spring semester TBA

Youngtown State: Doug Phillips, Feb. 21 at North Dakota State