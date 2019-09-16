Fire consumes pyrotechnic equipment moments before Colts-Titans game

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: A failed pyrotechnic device bursts into flames before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenessee (KETK) – A fire broke out at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennesse Titans, just moments before they were set to kick off against the Indianapolis Colts.

A fire just erupted here on the field. The staff at Nissan Stadium handled it swiftly. pic.twitter.com/Rma8D8Q1fJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019

Equipment that was used for pre-game festivities was blamed for the blaze, according to the Associated Press.

The report said that the stadium staff put out the blaze as the National Anthem was being sung.

Memes about the fire began swirling immediately on social media with jokes being made about the Miami Dolphins abysmal start to the season and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who had trouble guarding Jason Witten.

Wow someone found a photo of Josh Norman’s abilities as a cornerback against Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/hyp5I0ueJe — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 15, 2019

The Colts won the game 19-17.