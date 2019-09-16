Breaking News
Trial delayed for man accused of social media threats to multiple high schools

Fire consumes pyrotechnic equipment moments before Colts-Titans game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: A failed pyrotechnic device bursts into flames before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenessee (KETK) – A fire broke out at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennesse Titans, just moments before they were set to kick off against the Indianapolis Colts.

Equipment that was used for pre-game festivities was blamed for the blaze, according to the Associated Press.

The report said that the stadium staff put out the blaze as the National Anthem was being sung.

Memes about the fire began swirling immediately on social media with jokes being made about the Miami Dolphins abysmal start to the season and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who had trouble guarding Jason Witten.

The Colts won the game 19-17.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC