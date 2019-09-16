Fire consumes pyritechnic equipment moments before Colts-Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenessee (KETK) – A fire broke out at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennesse Titans, just moments before they were set to kick off against the Indianapolis Colts.
Equipment that was used for pre-game festivities was blamed for the blaze, according to the Associated Press.
The report said that the stadium staff put out the blaze as the National Anthem was being sung.
Memes about the fire began swirling immediately on social media with jokes being made about the Miami Dolphins abysmal start to the season and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who had trouble guarding Jason Witten.
The Colts won the game 19-17.