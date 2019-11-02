Fine throws career-high 7 TDs, North Texas beats UTEP 52-26

DENTON, Texas (AP)Mason Fine threw a career-high seven touchdown passes to lead North Texas to a 52-26 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

Fine scored on three of his first four completions, finished 24-of-39 passing for 332 yards and surpassed 12,000 yards in his career. Fine threw three scores to Jaelon Darden, a pair to Deonte Simpson and a 48-yarder to Jyaire Shorter. Darden and Michael Lawrence each caught six passes, and Lawrence led with 87 yards receiving.Tre Siggers ran for 85 yards on 22 carries.

North Texas (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 33-yard TD pass from Fine to Simpson as the Mean Green built a 38-14 halftime lead.

Treyvon Hughes’s 42-yard touchdown run pulled UTEP (1-7, 0-5) to 38-20 late in the third quarter. Hughes finished with 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Duron Lowe scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter for the Miners.