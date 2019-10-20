South Carolina State wins for Pough milestone

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Corey Fields threw a pair of long, second-half touchdown passes and South Carolina State built a three-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter and held on to beat Morgan State, 24-10 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.

The win was Bulldogs coach Buddy Pough’s 129th and moved him past Willie Jeffries as the school’s all-time winningest coach.

The teams shared time of possession evenly, but the Bulldogs took advantage of five Morgan State turnovers.

Nicholas O’Shea gave the Bears the lead with a 39-yard field goal four minutes into the game, but they would not score again until the fourth quarter.

Labron Morris’ 3-yard run put SC State (4-2, 2-1) in front and Dillon Bredesen added a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at intermission.

Fields hit Will Vereen with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and found Shaquan Davis from 41-yards out to make it 24-3 with 11:27 to play.

Fields was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards. Morris finished with 25 carries for 125 yards.

Morgan State (1-6, 1-3) lost five yards on 32 carries and fumbled three times. Three quarterbacks combined for 267 yards passing but also threw two interceptions for the Bears.