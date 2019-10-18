FFF PREVIEW: Undefeated Alto set to face toughest test, hosting Carlisle

ALTO, Texas (KETK) — The Alto Yellowjackets have been rolling through the competition the season, and are currently undefeated as they enter Week 8.

The Mean Sting hasn’t given up more than 15 points in any game so far, but tonight, they will take on their stiffest test so far when the Carlisle Indians come to town.

The Indians blew the Jackets out last season, and they are 4-0 in their last four contests, after dropping the first two games of the season.

It will be a 2A rivalry showdown Friday night when these two clash at Cam’Ron Matthews Field.