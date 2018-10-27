BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's synagogue

Fever Private School Round Up

FFF Private School Roundup: Grace gets by Gorman, Brook Hill wins on the road

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 02:28 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 02:28 AM CDT

FFF Private School Roundup: Grace gets by Gorman, Brook Hill wins on the road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Grace Cougars knocked off rival Bishop Gorman 30-28 Friday to move to 2-1 in TAPPS District 2-II.

Brook Hill with a big road win 39-20 at McKinney Christian.  The Guard also move to 2-1 in the league.

In TAPPS District 1-V, All Saints was shut out 49-0 at Katy St. John XXIII.  The Trojans are 0-2 in their league.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Private School Roundup.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App