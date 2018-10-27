FFF Private School Roundup: Grace gets by Gorman, Brook Hill wins on the road Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Grace Cougars knocked off rival Bishop Gorman 30-28 Friday to move to 2-1 in TAPPS District 2-II.

Brook Hill with a big road win 39-20 at McKinney Christian. The Guard also move to 2-1 in the league.

In TAPPS District 1-V, All Saints was shut out 49-0 at Katy St. John XXIII. The Trojans are 0-2 in their league.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Private School Roundup.