FFF Private School Roundup: Grace gets by Gorman, Brook Hill wins on the road
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Grace Cougars knocked off rival Bishop Gorman 30-28 Friday to move to 2-1 in TAPPS District 2-II.
Brook Hill with a big road win 39-20 at McKinney Christian. The Guard also move to 2-1 in the league.
In TAPPS District 1-V, All Saints was shut out 49-0 at Katy St. John XXIII. The Trojans are 0-2 in their league.
Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Private School Roundup.
