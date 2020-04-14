FEVER FLASHBACK, Sept. 6, 2019: Whitehouse holds on against Chapel Hill in barnburner

KETK – We take you back to the 33rd installment of the Battle of Lake Tyler. Whitehouse and Chapel Hill played a thriller in week two of the 2019 high school football regular season.

TYLER, Texas (KETK, Sept. 6, 2019) – In one of the most exciting games of the night in East Texas, Whitehouse held on in a barnburner 46-39 win over Chapel Hill for their eighth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

The game was played on a neutral site at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Chapel Hill rallied from 29-10 deficit at the half to tie the game at 39 with 2:14 to play as the two teams combined for five touchdowns and a field goal in the final frame.

But the Wildcats quickly marched right back down the field. And Carter Adams took it in from a yard out less than a minute later to put the DUB back on top and ultimately maintain their recent dominance in the rivalry.

Part of Whitehouse’s first half onslaught included a 99-yard TD reception.

Whitehouse senior receiver Skyler Trevino caught a fade pass from senior quarterback Kaden Casey, outjumping a Chapel Hill defender, and then racing to the end zone for what will always be longest touchdown reception in the history of the Battle of Lake Tyler rivalry.

It also gave the Wildcats a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

That was one of two touchdown grabs made by the University of Houston baseball signee who finished the night with three catches for 164 yards.

Rice University football signee Khalan Griffin led Chapel Hill on the ground with 186 yards on 35 carries.

Both teams moved to 1-1 headed into Week 3.

Watch the video to see the highlights.