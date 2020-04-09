FEVER FLASHBACK, Sept. 7, 2019: Tyler Lee imposes its will over John Tyler in Rose City Rivalry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose City Rivalry has proven to be one of the best crosstown showdowns in the Lone Star State.

Tyler Lee Red Raiders, John Tyler Lions.

Back in September, we had the 64th meeting between these two programs.

In 2018, JT ran away with it. But on that night seven months ago, the Red Raiders responded in a big way.

TYLER, Texas (KETK Sept. 7, 2019) — The 64th meeting between Robert E. Lee and John Tyler was tour-de-force performance out of the gate by the Red Raiders.

On the first drive of the game, Lee’s Jamarion Miller, broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run, and they never looked back.

Miller finished with 140 yards of total offense while the REL defense held CUJO to 30 yards on the ground.

The Red Raiders finished off the Lions in dominant fashion, repaying their loss from 2018, with a blowout of their own, beating JT 34-7.

Lee has now beaten their crosstown rivals twice in the last three years, and four times in the last six.

John Tyler still leads the all-time series 33-30-1.

The win would help Lee get off to a 5-1 start to the 2019 season as they would eventually make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Watch the video to see the highlights.