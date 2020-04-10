FEVER FLASHBACK: Sabine’s storybook 2019 season

KETK – The Sabine Cardinals enjoyed their best season in school history in 2019.

Thursday, we looked back at couple markey contests during a campaign that was full of firsts for third-year coach Rex Sharp and company.

First up, mid-october: Sabine, at 6-0, trying to stay undefeated as they were in New London to take on West Rusk.

The Cardinals pulled away for a 50-29 victory spoiling the Raiders homecoming.

Then after claiming a share of their first district title since 1953, we fast forward a month to round one of the playoffs.

Cardinals, took on former Baylor coach Art Briles and the Mount Vernon Tigers, in Sulphur Springs.

Sabine would pull out a hard fought 20-14 triumph which would mark the program’s first ever playoff victory.

Watch the video to see highlights of both contests.