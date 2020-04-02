FEVER FLASHBACK, Oct. 11, 2019: Lufkin takes down College Station 31-21

KETK – For the past two seasons, the Lufkin Panthers have turned back all adversaries in district play.

For our Fever Flashback Wednesday we take you back to Oct. 11, of this past year, when the Pack welcomed in a College Station team looking for some payback.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK Oct. 11, 2019) – Once again, the Lufkin Panthers rose to the challenge.

The Pack led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but pulled away in the final period to seal up a 31-21 victory over a very good College Station team.

At the time, Coach Todd Quick and company, improved to 5-1 on the season, and most importantly 3-0 in District 8-5A Division 1 action, as they pick up their second straight win over the Cougars after dismantling them 35-3 in 2018.

Watch the video to see look back at the highlights, and to hear from a victorious Coach Quick.

Lufkin would go on to win nine games in a row for back to back undefeated district championship runs.

Coach Todd Quick’s bunch, however, was upset by Texas High in the first round of the playoffs and finished the 2019 campaign 9-2.