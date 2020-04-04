FEVER FLASHBACK, Nov. 8, 2019: Henderson secures playoff spot with 35-20 win over Van

KETK – We take you to the last Friday night of the 2019 high school football regular season.

Entering the evening, four teams were in a tie for second place in the old district of doom, 10-4A Division 1 with 2-2 league marks.

That meant one of those four teams would be left out of the post-season.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK Nov. 8, 2019) – Henderson secured a spot in the playoffs, with a 35-20 win over the Vandals.

Van, on the other hand, which led 20-14 early in the third quarter, would see its season come to an end at 6-4.

The Lions would take on Midlothian Heritage in Tyler on Friday, November 15 in the Bi-District round.

However, H-Town fell to the Jaguars in overtime 37-30, ending its season at 7-4.

Watch the video to see the highlights.