FEVER FLASHBACK: Mineola finishes the journey, with 2016 state title

KETK – Over a span of three years, they became the hunted.

And on December 15, 2016, the Mineola Yellow Jackets reached the mountain top.

Mineola defeated Yoakum 35-14 to claim the school’s first ever state championship, finishing a 14-2 season under head coach Joe Drennon.

Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeremiah Crawford was the offensive MVP as he rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 45 on his tremendous senior campaign.

Senior defensive lineman Kourtland Sinches garnered defensive MVP honors.

Mineola won the title with a group of seniors that originally helped the program get to its first state final in 2014 as sophomores. At that time, the Jackets fell to Cameron Yoe.

A year later, their only blemish would come in the state semis against eventual state champion Brock.

16 players that started against Yoe in 2014 were back in uniform at Jerry’s World in 2016 to help the Jackets win the 3A Division 1 state crown.

