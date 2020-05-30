FEVER FLASHBACK: John Tyler claims 2018 district crown on historic last second win

KETK – Prayer answered!

There are moments that happen on the gridiron which live on forever.

The John Tyler Lions had one of those moments, in November 2018, when Ke’Andre Street caught a 49-yard hail-mary touchdown pass from Devlen Woods as time expired to beat Mesquite Poteet 48-44, and make JT a district champion for the seventh time in ten years.

“When I made the catch I secured it. And then when I secured it, it was like it was unbelievable,” said Street who is now a Houston Cougar, and had seven catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns that evening.

“He caught it you know, I was like I just got to make the ball reach and I believe in all of my receivers that somebody was going to make a play,” said Woods, who threw for 328 yards and the four scores. Nicknamed “Cadillac,” he now plays at Texas A&M-Commerce.

“You come into a moment like we did Friday night that you need to make that happen, and from repetitions in practice it came to a forefront,” said Lions head coach Ricklan Holmes.

CUJO would make it an outright District 7-5A Div. 1 crown the following week with a victory over Sherman at home on senior night.

JT would advance to the Class 5A Div. 1 quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Highland Park. The Lions finished the 2018 season with an 10-3 mark.

Watch the video to see the highlights, celebration, and reaction from the Lions.