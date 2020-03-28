FEVER FLASHBACK, Dec. 6, 2019: Gladewater rally falls short in heartbreaking 2OT loss to Pottsboro

KETK – We’re started something new Friday.

Fever Flashback, as every night going forward, we're going to show you some of the best East Texas contests in recent memory

To kick things off let’s take you to Dec. 6 of this past year, and the state quarterfinal round of the UIL high school football playoffs.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK Dec. 6, 2019) – The Gladewater Bears saw a chance to send the program to its first state semifinal appearance in 30 years.

But it was not to be.

After a 9-yard TD pass from Tristan Holmes to Jaylin Robertson that brought Gladewater within a point at 35-34 in the second overtime, the Bears went for two, looking to win it.

But Holmes’ pass intended for D.J. Allen was broken up by Cardinals linebacker Jackson Lipscomb as Pottsboro kept its perfect record intact with the one-point victory, while ending a fantastic season for Gladewater at 10-4.

The Bears trailed 21-7 midway through the fourth quarter, but made a valiant comeback, scoring twice to send the game to overtime.

