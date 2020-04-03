FEVER FLASHBACK, Dec. 13, 2019: Carthage wins thriller over Lampasas, heads back to state

KETK – We take you back to a barn burner in the state semifinal round of the high school football playoffs.

On Dec. 13, 2019, the top-ranked and undefeated Carthage Bulldogs faced arguably their biggest obstacle in route to an emotional seventh state championship in their program’s history.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KETK Dec. 13, 2019) – When a trip to state was on the line, the Carthage Bulldogs went to their money man.

With the game tied at 42, Kelvontay Dixon caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Kai Horton with 13 seconds left in the contest, out-jumping his defender as he has done all season and throughout his Carthage career.

The score made it 49-42 Bulldogs. But the Carthage defense still had to hold off one last gasp from Lampasas. But Ace Whitehead’s pass to the end zone from the 30-yard line was incomplete.

So with the 49-42 victory, Carthage would go on to play for its seventh state championship since 2008.

The Bulldogs also reached the title game for the third time in the last four years.

Carthage went on to knock off Waco LaVega 42-28 the following week in the Class 4A Division 1 final for the crown.

Watch the video to see the highlights.