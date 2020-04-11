FEVER FLASHBACK: Daingerfield makes 2nd straight trip to state quarterfinals

KETK – In two seasons with Davin Nelson at the helm the Daingerfield Tigers have gone four rounds deep in the playoffs in both years.

In 2019, their post-season run included dethroning two-time reigning 3A Division 2 State champion Newton.

The Tigers knocked off the Eagles 30-26 in a thriller in the regional semifinals on black Friday Nov. 29.

Quarterback Zaylon Jeter made a phenomenal 38-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give Daingerfield the come from behind victory.

Jeter accounted for 4 Tiger touchdowns in region semis vs. Newton

The victory set up a Morris County showdown as well as a district rematch with Paul Pewitt in the region 3 final.

The two teams played a barn burner in front of a packed house in Mount Pleasant.

Daingerfield had won the regular season meeting 42-38 over the Brahmas to claim the top seed from District 11-3A Division 2.

But on Dec. 6, Pewitt made tremendous comeback, overcoming a 30-13 Tiger halftime lead. The Brahmas avenged their only loss to that point with a thrilling 45-42 victory.

Daingerfield ended a great season at 11-3.

The Brahmas went on to reach the State Championship game for the first time since 2005. They would fall to Gunter in Arlington 43-22.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

