Fentanyl overdose kills Washington state Olympic athlete

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP)Washington state medical examiners have confirmed that an Olympic discus thrower found dead in his hotel room in September died from a fentanyl overdose.

KOMO-TV reports that Snohomish County medical examiners ruled that the death of 42-year-old Jarred Rome was an accident after discovering fentanyl.

The Washington state resident competed in the 2004 Athens Games and in the 2012 London Games. Rome earned a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico.

Rome grew up in Marysville, north of Seattle.

Authorities say Rome was in Marysville on Sept. 20 to celebrate his induction into a regional Sports Hall of Fame when he told friends he wasn’t feeling well. He was found dead the next day.

Rome was also a throwers coach at Boston University.

