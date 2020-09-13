FCS vs. FBS: The good, bad, ugly

(Stats Perform) – The bad and the ugly were expected for FCS teams that were heavy underdogs against an all-FBS schedule on Saturday, but the good shined through as well.

Campbell’s near-miss at Georgia Southern highlighted the day.

As expected, the FCS teams were winless through the first five games, but they all hope for an even bigger payoff than their game guarantee later in the fall season.

The good, the bad and the ugly in Week 2:

West Virginia (1-0) 56, Eastern Kentucky (0-2) 10

The good: Having lost 59-0 at Marshall last Saturday, Eastern Kentucky scored for the first time when quarterback Parker McKinney threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keyion Dixon in the second quarter. Two plays earlier, McKinney had a 23-yard completion to freshman Jake Sloan.

The bad: The Colonels’ pass defense was a strength last season, but their first two opponents have passed for eight touchdowns without an interception and posted a gaudy 306.7 passer rating.

The ugly: The score was 42-7 and not in doubt by halftime, meaning the Colonels allowed 101 points plus 1,025 offensive yards in the first six quarters of coach Walt Wells’ first season.

—=

Georgia Southern (1-0) 27, Campbell (0-1) 26

The good: Campbell sophomore quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams showed why he was the Big South preseason offensive player of the year, collecting 310 yards of total offense with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He threw incomplete on a potential 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left when the Camels went for their first-ever FBS win.

The bad: Nursing a 20-13 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Camels surrendered the ball on a mishandled punt snap deep in their territory, and Georgia Southern needed only two plays and nine yards to knot the score.

The ugly: Georgia Southern, which won six FCS national titles before moving up to the FBS, had 33 players, including eight starters, inactive due to positive coronavirus tests, injuries, team suspension and coach’s discretion.

—=

Pittsburgh (1-0) 55, Austin Peay (0-2) 0

The good: The Governors’ three leading tacklers were defensive backs, All-American nickel back Kordell Jackson (six) and safeties Terrell Vassel (six) and Johnathon Edwards (five).

The bad: The Governors offense went three-and-out seven times and turned the ball over three other times in 14 possessions.

The ugly: With Pitt ahead 42-0 at halftime, both teams agreed to shorten the third and fourth quarters to 10 minutes each.

—=

South Florida (1-0) 27, The Citadel (0-1) 6

The good: The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III, the Southern Conference’s 2019 defensive player of the year, had an active start to the new season with 12 solo tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss.

The bad: It’s never good when The Citadel and its triple option offense don’t win the rushing battle, but USF held a 302-200 advantage and averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

The ugly: The Citadel’s usually reliable Matt Campbell had what figures to be one of the worst punts of the season. Working from his team’s end zone midway through the second quarter, he muffed a snap, and though he avoided being sacked just as he picked up the ball, he rugby punted a blooper that USF’s Omarion Dollison caught in the end zone for a touchdown.

—=

Oklahoma (1-0) 48, Missouri State (0-1) 0

The good: Missouri State inside linebacker Tylar Wiltz stepped in coach Bobby Petrino’s first game, collecting a game- and career-high 12 tackles, including eight solos and two for loss.

The bad: The Bears had the wrong opponent to try to improve one of last year’s worst offenses in the FCS. They managed 54 net rushing yards and 135 overall yards, finishing 0-for-11 on third down.

The ugly: The Bears were shredded by the Oklahoma passing attack. Led by freshman sensation Spencer Rattler, the Sooners completed 30 of 36 attempts for 484 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

—=

Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech (0-0), (n)