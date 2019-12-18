FCS semifinalists announce early signing classes

by: By CRAIG HALEY

(STATS) – The opportunity to reach the FCS championship game comes on Saturday, but the four programs in the semifinals did a lot of celebrating on national signing day Wednesday.

Two-time defending champion North Dakota State will host Montana State and Weber State will visit James Madison in the semifinals. They took a brief break to accept national letters of intent at the start of the three-day signing period that was instituted for high school student-athletes in 2017 in advance of the traditional February period.

As in past years, junior college players also began to sign with four-year programs on Wednesday, with their signing period continuing through Jan. 15.

JAMES MADISON

Kyle Adams, QB, 6-1, 175, West Lafayette, Ind. (West Lafayette)

Kaelon Black, RB, 5-10, 195, Virginia Beach, Va. (Salem)

Xavier Cokley, DB, 6-0, 185, Baltimore (Franklin)

*Stanley Hubbard, OL, 6-4, 300, Capitol Heights, Md. (St. John’s College/UConn)

Mikail Kamara, DL, 6-1, 235, Ashburn, Va. (Stone Bridge)

Sammy Malignaggi, DB, 5-10, 180, Nashua, N.H. (Buckingham, Browne & Nichols)

Kelly Mitchell, TE, 6-3, 230, Roanoke, Va. (Hidden Valley)

Tyler Negron, DL, 6-3, 275, Bristow, Va. (Patriot)

*Joe Joe Norwood, DB, 6-0, 195, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Brainerd/UMass)

Cole Potts, OL, 6-3, 300, Johnstown, Ohio (St. Francis DeSales)

Khurram Simpson, DL, 6-2, 240, West Orange, N.J. (Mater Dei Prep)

Tyler Stephens, OL, 6-5, 295, Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)

A.J. Webb, DB, 5-10, 175, Norfolk, Va. (Life Christian Academy)

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, 6-1, 195, Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs)

*-Transfer

MONTANA STATE

Charles Brown, WR, 5-11, 173, Grand Prairie, Texas (Arlington)

Tommy Campbell, DL, 6-4, 204, Columbus, Mont. (Columbus)

Jake D’Agostino, DB, 6-1, 180, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman)

Aidan Garrigan, WR, 6-3, 187, Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia)

Brody Grebe, DL, 6-3, 220, Melstone, Mont. (Melstone-Roundup/Choate Rosemary Hall)

Miles Jackson, DB, 5-11, 182, Portland, Ore. (Central Catholic)

Shayden King, OL, 6-5, 288, Big Timber, Mont. (Sweet Grass)

Bryce Leighton, P, 6-3, 180, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Max Lenzy, DB, 5-10, 175, Tigard, Ore. (Tigard)

*Matthew McKay, QB, 6-4, 211, Raleigh, N.C. (Wakefield/North Carolina State)

Tommy Mellott, QB, 6-0, 182, Butte, Mont. (Butte)

McCade O’Reilly, LB, 5-11, 210, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman)

*Naequan Parker, WR, 6-3, 185, Sacramento, Calif. (Woodcreek/American River CC)

Aidan Parks, LB, 6-0, 201, Chico, Calif. (Pleasant Valley)

Rush Reimer, OL, 6-6, 295, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Conor Reitler, OL, 6-4, 275, Billings, Mont. (Skyview)

Jaalen Rening, RB, 5-10, 187, Visalia, Calif. (Central Valley Christian)

Aaron Richards, OL, 6-4, 265, Butte, Mont. (Butte Central)

Connor Ryan, DB, 6-1, 195, Billings, Mont. (Billings West)

Peyton Thornton, TE, 6-3, 222, Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)

Danny Uluilakepa, LB, 6-1, 214, Puyallup, Wash. (Puyallup)

Sebastian Valdez, DL, 6-3, 243, Spring Valley, Calif. (Monte Vista)

Trey Yates, DL, 6-0, 265, Colstrip, Mont. (Colstrip)

*-Transfer

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Seth Anderson, OL/DL, 6-5, 253, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

Oscar Benson, LB, 6-0, 180, Hillsboro, N.D. (Hillsboro)

Jack Bram, TE, 6-3, 215, Maryville, Mo. (Maryville)

Dominic Gonnella, RB, 5-11, 190, Riverview, Fla. (Bloomingdale)

Tyson Gordon, S, 6-2, 177, Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic)

Nolan Jacobs, DT, 6-2, 243, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Kennedy)

TK Marshall, RB, 5-11, 189, Minneapolis (Southwest)

Cam Miller, QB, 6-1, 205, Solon, Iowa (Solon)

Mason Miller, OL, 6-6, 232, Ada, Minn. (Ada-Borup)

Raja Nelson, WR, 5-8, 175, Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North)

Loshiaka Roques, DE, 6-3, 215, Maple Grove, Minn. (Wayzata)

Ty Satter, S, 6-1, 167, Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies)

Marques Sigle, CB, 5-10, 170, Omaha, Neb. (Omaha North)

Joe Stoffel, TE, 6-3, 234, River Falls, Wis. (River Falls)

Cole Wisniewski, LB, 6-3, 189, Sparta, Wis. (Sparta)

Grey Zabel, OL, 6-5, 247, Pierre, S.D. (T.F. Riggs)

*Andre Carrier, TE, 6-3, 197, Cavalier, N.D. (Cavalier)

*Joseph Deyak, WR, 6-2, 190, West St. Paul, Minn. (St. Thomas Academy)

*Hayden Johnston, OL, 6-1, 259, Albert Lea, Minn. (Albert Lea)

*Sam Jung, S, 5-10, 175, Neenah, Wis. (Neenah)

*Joe Kava, DT, 5-11, 229, Moorhead, Minn. (Fargo Shanley)

**Nick Radunz, OL, 6-3, 295, Becker, Minn. (Becker/North Dakota State College of Science)

*Trey Steinbach, DE, 6-3, 220, Marshall, Minn. (Marshall)

*Tyler Terhark, WR, 6-2, 192, Horace, N.D. (Sheyenne)

*-Recruited Walk-on

**-Transfer Recruited Walk-on

WEBER STATE

*Mackenzie Morgan, P, 6-2, 215, Trigg, Australia (North Carolina State)

*Okiki Olorunfunmi, DE, 6-5, 230, Clovis, Calif. (Clovis/Reedly JC)

*-Transfer

