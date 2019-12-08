FCS Playoff Review: Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

The Score – No. 6 seed Montana (10-3) beat Southeastern Louisiana (8-5) 73-28 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Story Line – Beginning its FCS-record 24th playoff appearance, the long-time Big Sky power set a program record for points in a postgame game and wide receiver Samori Toure had 303 receiving yards – a playoff record in the subdivision – with three touchdowns, including on the Griz’s first offensive play.

Game Ball – While quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 459 yards and five touchdowns, the main man was Toure, a redshirt junior who surpassed former Marshall All-American Randy Moss’ previous standard of 288 receiving yards in a 1996 playoff game against Delaware. Toure caught 12 passes, reaching double figures for the first time in his career, with TDs that went for 62, 29 and 47 yards.

Key Stats – UM totaled 600 offensive yards and scored on all six trips to its Southland Conference opponent’s red zone, including five touchdowns.

The Takeaway – It felt like old times at Montana, which returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years and gave the Griz postseason appearances in eight of coach Bobby Hauck’s nine seasons over two stints. Running back Marcus Knight had 93 yards from scrimmage, but, more importantly, scored four touchdowns, giving him an FCS-high 25 this season and the UM record. It was good that Sneed and Toure put up ridiculous numbers because the Griz’s Big Sky-worst pass defense surrendered 467 yards and four TDs.

Up Next – Montana will travel to No. 3 seed Weber State (10-3) for a quarterfinal next weekend. The Griz beat Weber 35-16 at home in a conference game on Nov. 16.