FCS playoff attendance figures

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Joe Dolincheck threw six touchdown passes, Arnijae Ponder had 30 carries for 130 yards, and Morningside beat Marian 40-38 on Saturday night to claim its second consecutive NAIA national championship.

Dolincheck was 30-of-44 passing for 304 yards with an interception. Reid Jurgensmeier had seven receptions for 102 yards and two scores and Bo Els caught 11 passes for 98 yards and two TDs for No. 1 seed Morningside (14-0).