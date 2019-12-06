FCS players commit to all-star games

(STATS) – The college football postseason all-star games are heating up.
The showcases that annually draw NFL and pro league personnel to the practices and games to evaluate prospects get started with the FCS Bowl on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The three major postseason all-star games will be held in January – the Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
The list can change or grow, but following are FCS players who have been announced as accepting invitations to the three major games:
—=
95th East-West Shrine Game
Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
3 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Princeton QB Kevin Davidson
Illinois State FS Luther Kirk
Rhode Island OG Kyle Murphy
Montana LB Dante Olson
Rhode Island WR Aaron Parker
Bucknell P Alex Pechin
Illinois State RB James Robinson
Montana State DE Bryce Sterk
North Dakota State DE Derrek Tuszka
—=
9th NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sam Houston State TE Woody Brandom
James Madison DE Ron’Dell Carter
Wagner LB Cam Gill
Cal Poly WR J.J. Koski
Western Illinois DT LaCale London
Tennessee State WR Chris Rowland
Chattanooga QB Nick Tiano
—=
71st Reese’s Senior Bowl
Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
2:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Southern Illinois SS Jeremy Chinn
Portland State TE Charlie Taumoepeau
South Carolina State OT Alex Taylor
Dayton TE Adam Trautman