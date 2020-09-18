FC Dallas-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Peter Vermes was not interested by his looming 150th regular season win as Sporting Kansas City coach as the Western Conference leaders take every game as it comes.

Vermes has been in charge of Sporting KC since 2009 and continues to climb the all-time rankings among coaches.

The team’s next win will bring up a landmark, yet Vermes says he pays little attention to such statistics, preferring to focus on each victory individually.

Ahead of this weekend’s game with FC Dallas, he shrugged at mention of the milestone and replied: “I appreciate you telling me about that stat.

“I had absolutely no idea that was actually coming up, so I can’t wait to tell the guys that they have to win one for the Gipper.

“I just want to get three points. It’s a home game in front of our fans and that’s the biggest thing for me. The rest of it I don’t care about.

“I don’t know what all those other milestones are, but I would say it’s truly about getting the three points. That’s where the focus is.

“I really enjoy it when you get three points, because the next day the coffee tastes great no matter who’s making it.”

Luchi Gonzalez, the Dallas coach, is taking a similar approach with his team fourth in the Conference.

“We are still too far to think about [the title],” he said. “We must fulfill the day-to-day, step by step, taking care of the small details.

“In our philosophy, in our culture, we are not here to have dreams or think about luck.

“Of course, we always look to the future, but we are focused on the day-to-day to learn and reach our potential.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Gadi Kinda

Kinda was enjoying a superb debut MLS season until he was sent off at Colorado Rapids at the end of last month. He subsequently missed the previous meeting with Dallas and has not since added to his tally of four goals and two assists.

FC Dallas – Santiago Mosquera

All eyes will be on one Dallas player in particular after his midweek exploits. Mosquera, with just 10 prior MLS career goals to his name, hit a hat-trick against Colorado Rapids and must now build on this standout display.

KEY OPTA FACTS

— Dallas collected a point on their last trip to Kansas City, a 1-1 draw in early September. Dallas are unbeaten on their last three trips to Children’s Mercy Park (W2 D1), the longest active unbeaten run for any team at Sporting KC.

— Sporting KC are the only team to score in each of their regular season matches this season, netting in all 11 games. They could tie the club record for games with a goal to start a season at 12, set in 2003 and equaled in 2006.

— Dallas are winless in nine straight regular season away matches (D4 L5) and have won just one of their past 16 on the road, although that win came at Sporting KC, a 2-0 win in July 2019.

— Sixteen of Johnny Russell’s 22 MLS goals have been scored at Children’s Mercy Park, including nine of his most recent 10 (also one at MLS is Back).